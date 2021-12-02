Jerolyn Meta Johnson was born on Sept. 7, 1963, to the late William Charles Johnson, Sr. and Bettye Graham Johnson. She departed this life on Nov. 25, 2021 at West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange.

At an early age, Jerolyn accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior and united with Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she attended regularly until her health failed. Even through her illness, she constantly reminded us that “God Is Good!”

Jerolyn was a product of the West Point City School System, where she enjoyed basketball and participating in the Raider’s Marching Band. She also furthered her studies in nursing, where she attended the International Career Institute in Lanett.

She enjoyed modeling and briefly shared a moment in conquering her modeling dreams. Jerolyn was very loving and had a caring spirit.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Terrell Johnson and Melvin Tucker, and sister, Vickie Avery Potts.

Jerolyn leaves to cherish her legacy: one son, Kathaus Johnson of West Point; three grandchildren, Makayla Johnson of Phenix City, Marcus Heath of Phenix City and Taylor Winston of Lanett; two sisters, Melva Roberts and Zinn Evette Johnson, both of West Point; four brothers, Reginald Johnson, Julius Johnson I, William C. Johnson, Jr., and Vance Johnson, all of West Point; special brother, Scottie Davidson of LaGrange; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends and special friends, Brenda Slaughter Hodo, Nisa Barrett Pruitt, Rachael Tapley, Jackie Strickland, Jimmie Barber, Morris Barber, Lisa Winston, Mirrion Todd Meriwether, Janice Talley, Ann Davidson, Cynthia Billingslea-Nwokocha, Marilyn Thomas, and Dorothy Carr Stevens.

Graveside services for Ms. Johnson will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST in the St. John Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Trammell, eulogist, and Rev. Rickey Hayes assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from 2 p.m ET until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.mwleemortuary.com.

Arrangements entrusted to M.W. Lee Mortuary of West Point.