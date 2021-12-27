John H. Lyons, age 97, of Valley, passed away at EAMC Lanier Hospital on Dec. 26, 2021. He was born in Phenix City on Feb. 11, 1924, son of Herman and Argin Coggins Lyons. His family relocated to Langdale in early 1927.

He was a graduate of Valley High School and received a bachelor of textile engineering degree from Auburn University. He was an employee of WestPoint Stevens and predecessors for 49 years. After retirement, he worked for several years with his son, Steve, in the residential appraisal business.

He served in Europe with the 42nd Rainbow Division in World War II, where he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star, the WWII Victory Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal, the European Theatre with two battle stars, the American Theatre and the Good Conduct Medal. He was also awarded sharpshooter and expert marksman for several weapons. He was most proud of the Combat Infantry Badge.

A member of the Langdale United Methodist Church for over 80 years, he served in many capacities including education chairman, finance chairman and trustees chairman. He also served as MYF teacher, administrative board member, church treasurer, choir member and song leader.

Community activities included serving as an officer in many civic organizations such as Langdale 21 Club, Kiwanis Club, Langdale Retired Men’s Club and Langdale Legion. He also served as an officer in various PTA groups at Valley High and Springwood as well as in the Phi Psi National Alumni Honorary Textile Fraternity. Other organizations in which he served include the American Legion Post 67, National Rainbow Division Veterans Association, Headquarters Company 232nd Infantry Association Greater Valley Area Auburn Club and Chamber of Commerce.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Janelle B. Lyons; brother, Jim Lyons and son-in-law, Corey Fullerton. He is survived by three sons, Steve (Linda) Lyons of Fayetteville, Georgia, Joel (Pam) Lyons of Lanett and Johnny Lyons (Karen Whitehead) of Opelika; one daughter, Suzy Fullerton of Valley and one brother, Frank Lyons of Valley. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Josh Lyons (Meghan Compton) of Columbus, Ohio, Joseph (Rachael) Lyons of Columbus, Ohio, Ben (Abbey) Lyons of Columbus, Ohio, Meridith (Nathan) Scherer of Titusville, Florida; Jessica (Steven) Powers of West Point, Katie (Tyler) Windham of Homewood, Alabama, McCall (Trent) Keeble of Huguley and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. EST Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Langdale United Methodist Church with Dr. Tim Alexander and Rev. Frank Lyons officiating. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will follow at Langdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Langdale United Methodist Church in Valley.

Those attending are requested to wear masks according to CDC suggestions.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.