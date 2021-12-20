Karissa Hawkins “Kris” Alexander, age 74, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at her home in the loving presence of her husband, John, and her sister, Peggy. Born July 13, 1947, in Langdale, Alabama, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Mary Hawkins.

Throughout her working career, Kris held various administrative positions, eventually retiring from Sanofi Pasteur, where she was administrative assistant to David J. Williams, president and CEO.

Notably, she was a 30 year survivor of Non-Hodgkins lymphoma and was forever grateful to the medical professionals from Sloan-Kettering.

Kris had many interests and passions, but she loved New York City. In particular, she held a strong appreciation for Broadway, opera and the arts. She also enjoyed her returning visits to the greater Valley area and the western shores of the Chattahoochee River. And although she spent many decades in the mid-Atlantic region, Kris retained the charm, elegance, wit and real tenacity of a true Southern woman.

Karissa “Kris” is survived by her devoted husband, John; sister, Peggy Patterson of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Greene of Townsend, Delaware and brother, Stanley Hawkins of Valley; two stepsons, Blake (Lissa) and Chad (Joanna) and four step-grandchildren, Helena, Marlowe, Alessia, and Evan. Kris was an animal lover who also leaves her beloved companions, dogs Truman and Coco and her cat, Lady.

Relatives and friends are invited to a calling from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 in the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth, Pennsylvania. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. An additional memorial service will be held in Valley at Lake Harding in February.

In lieu of flowers, Kris had requested donations be made to the Matthew J. Ryan Veterinary Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, 3900 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.