LaFayette parade and festival rescheduled for Sunday

Holiday fun is still scheduled in LaFayette this weekend despite bad weather forecasted for Saturday. Originally planned for Saturday, Dec. 11, the City of LaFayette’s parade and Christmas on the Square festival are now happening on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 3 p.m. CST until about 7:30 CST. In addition to the parade, there will be Christmas tree lighting, food trucks and vendors, live DJ Paul Story, Christmas carols and other genres of music by local artists. Admission will be free.

Adrian Holloway, who is on the LaFayette Christmas Committee, said the committee is in charge of both the parade and the festival.

“[It’s] just some Christmas fun,” she said. “Just celebrating the Christmas spirit and bringing that back to LaFayette. I was born and raised there, and they tell me about the lights being strung from the courthouse and different things like that we did not get an opportunity to experience.”

The parade will start at 3 p.m. CST, beginning at the LaFayette football stadium.

“It will come up from the football stadium, up by Farmers & Merchants Bank,” Holloway said. “It’ll kind of make a circle through down … like on 431 past Renfroe’s and through downtown, and then it will kind of circle back around on the square and end kind of going back toward LaFayette High School.”

Vendors will set up shop in the square downtown. One vendor, Roman’s Bear Club, will be similar to Build-A-Bear Workshop. Makenzie Finley, a representative from Be Divine, a mentoring group for teenage and young adult women, will be handing out free hot cocoa and apple cider. Another vendor will take photos of kids with Santa.

The Christmas tree lighting will take place near the Joe Louis statue when it gets dark, around 5:30 CST.

“And in that time, we’ll be having some Christmas music playing,” Holloway said. “We’ll also have Hasan Green. He’s a local artist, actually. He was born and raised in LaFayette and lives in the Atlanta area now. He and his band will be there, and they will be doing several selections for us, as well.”

Holloway said attendees would be invited to do caroling. A couple of local churches may send their choirs to sing at the event.

As of Thursday, there were about 35 float entries for the parade.

“I’m told that we haven’t had a Christmas parade in over 30 years, and that sounds like it could be right,” Holloway said.