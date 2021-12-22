Lanett antique and flea mall going out of business this week

This week will be the last time customers can shop at Generations Antique & Flea Mall, located at 4116 28th St SW in Lanett. It will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. After that, it will close permanently.

Store owner Suzie Sweatmon Britt said the store has been in business for a little over a year.

“We struggled in the beginning because of COVID, and then it picked up and got pretty good,” she said. “And then my daughter and I were doing the business together, and she got offered a good job that she couldn’t refuse, so I told her she needed to go ahead and take it because it’s time [for me] to retire, anyway.”

Britt said the shop has a lot of good items and that everything in the store is priced to sell. She is letting people make offers.

“We’ve got some antique items, and we’ve got some collector items, we’ve got furniture and glassware, we’ve got a lot of original art, and a lot of really unique, one of a kind items, and we’ve got a lot of sports memorabilia, so a little bit of everything,” she said. “If someone’s looking for a last-minute Christmas gift that’s really different, something unusual and really nice, they won’t be able to find anything at a better price than I’ll give them.”

Britt said that what she’ll miss about running the store is the people she’s met there, shoppers and vendors, alike. She said her store has been visited by “a lot of people travelling” from Columbus, LaGrange and Atlanta.

“All things have to come to an end,” she said. “It’s a shame that it’s short-lived, but it’s just one of those things. All things happen for a reason, and it is time for me to retire, and my daughter needed to take this job, so we’re going to be OK.”

Britt invited everyone to come get a bargain.

“The name, “Generations,” we came up with that because it was going to be my daughter and myself and my granddaughter and my mother, who just recently passed away this summer,” she said.