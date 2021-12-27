Lanett arrest report for Dec. 28

Derwin Griggs, 50, of Lanett was arrested for FTA (Traffic).

Travontez Thomas, 33, of Lafayette was arrested for Bail Jumping Second.

James Jones, 42, of Cusseta was arrested for FTA (Traffic)x2.

Dcecdrian Reed, 20, of Lanett was arrested for FTA (Traffic) and Giving False Name to a Law Enforcement Officer.

Antonio James, 26, of Lanett was arrested for Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment.

Jkosi Graham, 20, of West Point was arrested for Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment.

Caltavious Roberts, 27, of Lanett was arrested for Giving False Name to a Law Enforcement Officer and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit.