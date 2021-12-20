Lanett arrest reports for Dec. 21

Neanna Brooks, 44, of Lanett was arrested for Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Mischief.

Qushika Brooks, 38, of Lanett was arrested for Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Mischief.

Lewis Martin, 37, of Lanett was arrested for Giving False Name or Address to a Law Enforcement Officer.

Justin Royster, 21, of Lanett was arrested for three counts of FTA Traffic .

Elizabeth Heard, 50, of Lanett was arrested for Theft of Property 4th.

Edward Patten, 45, of Lanett was arrested for Harassment and Theft of Property 4th.

Victoria Dingler, 29, of Lanett was arrested for Bail Jumping 2nd.

Corey Warner, 41, of Lanett was arrested for Unlawful Possession or Receipt of Controlled Substances.

Nya Drake, 23, of Lanett was arrested for Bail Jumping 2nd.

James Spence, 56, of LaFayette was arrested for Bail Jumping 2nd.