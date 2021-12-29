Lanett arrest reports for Dec. 30

Rodriquez N Wilcoxson, age 32 of Lanett, Al was charged with Criminal Trespass 3rd

Christy Necole Trammell, age 35 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia) and Failure to Appear x 5 (Traffic)

James Kason Shaver, age 23 of Lafayette, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Traffic)