Lanett arrest reports for Dec. 7

Kimberly Ann Driver, age 36 of Lanett, Al was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Rodriquez N Wilcoxson, age 32 of Lanett, Al was charged with Criminal Trespass 3rd

Kentavious Jamal Miles, age 28 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic)

Amber Zechariah Daniel, age 23 of Lafayette, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic)

Matthew Wayne Johnson, age 40 of Valleyy, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Possession of Controlled Substance)