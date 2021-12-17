Lanett incident reports for Dec. 18

Published 4:14 pm Friday, December 17, 2021

By Staff Reports

Harassment and Theft 4th reported in the 1300 Blk N 3rd St.
Theft 4th reported in the 3000 Blk Phillips Rd.

