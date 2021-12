Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 600 Blk N 14th Ct.

Criminal Trespass 3rd, Indecent Exposure reported in the 1600 Blk 18th St SW.

Theft 2nd reported in the 300 Blk S 11th St.

Criminal Trespass 1st, Obstruction of Gov’t Operations reported in the 300 Blk N 6th Ave.

Theft 4th, Criminal Trespass 3rd reported in the 800 Blk S Gilmer Ave.

Theft 4th reported in the 800 Blk S Gilmer Ave.