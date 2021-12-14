Morgan Leon Sims, III (Trey), age 42, of Huguley, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence.

Trey was born on Oct. 2, 1979, in Langdale, Alabama to Debra D. Stafford Sims and the late Morgan Leon Sims, Jr.

Trey was very artistic and created some extraordinary sketches. He loved playing his guitar, watching wrestling and playing games on his computer.

Services will be announced.

Trey is survived by his mother, Debra D. Sims; sister, Nancy West and husband, Ryan; grandmother, Juanita Stafford; nephew, Jared Taylor and Private First Class Collin West; niece, Emma Grace West; aunt, Patricia Lane and husband, Charles; numerous extended family members and friends.

Please visit Trey’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of Trey or to light a remembrance candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.