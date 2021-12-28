Mr. Janarius LaTrey St. George, age 40, of Lanett passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at Pine Hill Cemetery in Lanett, Rev. Tony Avery officiating.

Mr. St. George is survived by two daughters, Kernesia Bridges and Sa’Breya St. George; one son, Kentavious Avery; father, Jimmy Brooks; five grandchildren: Kaiden, Jayden, Jayceon, Jniyah and August; one brother, Dexter St. George; four sisters: Sabrena (Chris) Calloway, Naketta (Rob) St. George, Laquanna St. George and Rieko Davidson; one uncle, Homer (Brenda) Brooks; aunt, Jesie Pearl Jackson; a special aunt, Martha Bonner; special friends: Ashley Patrick, Demarco Patten, Romell Willis, Willie Wallace, Terrell Truitt, Tavokius Bonner and Clifford Willis; special caregiver, Zalondra Burton and an abundant host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.