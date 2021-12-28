Mr. Oscar James Shears, age 70, of Atlanta, formerly of Roanoke, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at his home.

Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. CST at New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette with Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr. as pastor and Rev. Gilbert Staples as eulogist.

Mr. Shears leaves to cherish his memories: four brothers, Thomas (Davina) Shears of Austin, Texas, Orlanda Shears of Roanoke, Alabama, Leroy Morgan of Roanoke, Alabama and Jerry Morgan of LaGrange; three sisters, Lula Mae Culberson of Stonecrest, Georgia, Sandra (Mack) Bell of Roanoke, Alabama and Belinda Morgan of Roanoke, Alabama; two aunts, Mildred Patillo and Leola Allen, both of Roanoke, Alabama; one uncle, Raymond Shears of Troy, Alabama; a special cousin, Percy Shears of Cleveland, Ohio; a special friend, Crystal Gray of Atlanta and a host of nieces and nephews.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.