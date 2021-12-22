Mr. Tony Lamar Brewer, 54, of LaFayette passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

Public visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. CST at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside service will be Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.

Mr. Brewer leaves to cherish his memories: his son, Tony Lamar Brewer, Jr. (Anthony Lowe) of Opelika, whom he loved dearly; his wife, Chassity Dawn Brewer of Valley; four sisters, Mattie Louise Brewer, Barbara Ann Brewer, Willie Nell Brewer Jones and Theresa Ann Brewer, all of Lafayette; three brothers, Arthur Lee (Belinda) of Camp Hill, Alabama, Randy (Audrey) of Conyers, Georgia, and Emanuel of Lafayette; nieces and nephews, (Barbara, Ocie and Kimberly – children of Evelyn), (Damion – child of Arthur), (Rodriqus – child of Yvonne), (Mario, Shanavia and Tymichael – children of Mattie), (Kalitha, Terrance and Latravicus – children of Edward Jr.), (Ashley, Jonathan, Stephen and Nicholas – children of Randy), (Travis and Jamal – children of Barbara), (Roderick, Emaker, Quawana, Jonathan, Emanuel Jr. and Emanuel II – children of Emanual), (Lakevis and Khadejah – children of Willie Nell), and (Shatrease and Dimitric – children of Theresa); five loving aunts, Retha Brewer Holloway, Lucy (Ada M. Brewer) and Geneva Brewer of Lafayette, Ruth Payne Brewer of Fairfield, Alabama and Barbara Holloway of Baldwin Park, California; two uncles, Nathaniel Brewer of West Point and David Wilkes of Atlanta and special couple – Mr. John Lowe and Mrs. Fran Lowe — who treated Tony as their own.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.