Mr. Winford Benard Heath, age 54, of Roanoke, Alabama passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Georgia.

Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. CST at Sky View Memorial Gardens in Five Points with Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr. officiating.

Mr. Heath is survived by his children: Ortavious Brown, Maddison Morton, Braxton Morton, Traetavious Heath, Aleijha Heath, Dontae Heath and Josh Burkes; his father, Leroy (Myrtis) Dozier; his sisters: Mendy Rhodes, Twinkle Heath-Heflin, Rhonda (Sanders) Robertson, Cassandra (Adam) Fuller, Michelle Dozier, Marilyn Dozier, and Latoya Dozier; his brothers: Roger Dozier, Rodney (Michelle C.) Dozier, Robert Dozier, Darryl Dozier, Kent Dozier, Fred Dozier, Tony Broome and Pee Wee Broome; his aunts, Evelyn (Beotice) Emory and Margaret Dozier; a dear friend, LaDonna Blackburn; stepson, Marcus Blackburn and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

