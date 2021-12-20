Mrs. Annie Ruth Gunn Leonard, 66, of Atlanta passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

Public visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, Rev. Darrel Jordan officiating.

Mrs. Leonard leaves to cherish her precious memories two daughters, Patrice Lushan (Curtis) Chambers and Keonti Degwanda Gunn, both of Atlanta; four grandchildren: Ykita and Shakita Crane, Jabbar Rahman and Takita Crane, all of Atlanta; ten great-grandchildren; four aunts: Josephine Avery, Shirley (Nick) Huguley, Carrie Avery and Lu Ella Hardnett, all of LaFayette; one uncle, Fletcher (Mary) Carr of LaFayette; godsisters and brothers: Virginia and James Wright, Joan and Sam Mitchell, Louise Moss, Steve (Stacey) Avery, James (Nell) Avery, Johnny Avery and George Beard; special cousins: Rachel Lightfoot, Tommy Holloway Lightfoot, Torrie McCurdy, Jessica Gates, Angie Lightfoot, Shabritteny Williams, Anitra Robinson and Clarence Avery and a host of other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.