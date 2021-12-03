Mrs. Carrie Floyd Davidson, the daughter of the late Floyd Chappell Sr. and Carrie Mae Gates, was born May 25, 1929, in West Point. She departed her earthly home for her heavenly home on Nov. 29, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

Carrie confessed her love for Christ at an early age, and later, as an adult, she united with the Bethlehem Baptist Church in West Point.

She worked many years for the Strother’s family, and when the time came to improve her life, she went to work at Langdale Mill, where she touched the lives of many people, bringing joy and laughter.

Carrie was preceded in death by parents; her husband, Virgil Davidson, of 59 years; daughter, Gracie; son, Virgil Jr.; brothers, Robert Binn, Willie Levett, Luis Gates, Floyd Chappell, Wilmer Bill Chappell and Dock Chappell; sisters, Hazel Green, Annie Maude Knox, Velma Ann Gates, Maxine Grant, and Corine Hamlett.

She leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Vera (Neal) Winston of West Point, Angela (Mark) Davidson of Braselton, Georgia, and Cindy Ann Dix of Valley; grandsons that she helped raise, Andrew (Heather) Davis and Pierce (Crystal) Dix, both of LaGrange; great-grandchildren, Andrew Virgil Davis, Harper Ray Davis and Cameron Pierce Dix; her sister, Sallie Burton of Roanoke, Alabama; her aunt, Lula Robinson of Lanett; sisters-in-law; Lula Levett of St. Louis, Missouri and Barbara Gates of Atlanta; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, and special friends, Floyd Wallace, Patricia Norwood, Edith Davidson, Eloise Cosby, James Jones and Ralph Davidson.

Graveside services for Mrs. Davidson will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST in the Marseilles Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Trammell, eulogist, and Evangelist Patricia Norwood and Rev. Michael T. Stiggers, assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.mwleemortuary.com.

Final arrangements entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary of West Point.