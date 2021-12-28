Mrs. Charlene Ogletree was born Nov. 16, 1952, to the late J.D. Dowdell and Evelena Scott in LaFayette. On Dec. 23, 2021, she departed this life and ascended into eternity.

Charlene, as she was known by most, accepted Christ at an early age and united with Bethlehem Baptist Church in West Point. She faithfully served as an usher, missionary board and sang in the choir. Charlene was a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed by many. Her warm demeanor was infectious and her laugh a comfort to the ear.

She was employed with Lanett Mill, Home Care Nursing, and was a devoted foster parent in Troup County.

Mrs. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Michael Scott and Edward Dowdell and sisters, Jeanette Walker and Linda Dowdell.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one loving and caring daughter, Sandra Scott of West Point; four brothers, Willie Scott of Lagrange, Larry (Faye) Scott of LaFayette, Donald (Eunice) Scott of Jonesboro, Georgia and Ronald (Peggy) Scott of West Point; one sister, Mary Myers of West Point; one aunt, Charmel Wright of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Darnell Scott, Natisha Evans and William Evans; three great-grandchildren, D’Quez Madden, Cameron Jones and J’Syon Thomas; two very special best-friends and sisters in Christ, Linda Palmer and Trisha Johnson; close friend, James Midgette and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Family viewing will be held from noon until 1 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Morgan & Sons Funeral Home followed by public viewing from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. EST.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Marseilles Cemetery (400-498 E 12th St, West Point, GA 31833) with Rev. Charles Trammell officiating.

Morgan & Sons Funeral Home of Lanett is directing.