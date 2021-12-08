Mrs. Charlotte S. Copeland, 78, a resident of Valley, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at EAMC- Opelika. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST from Fairview Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Bass and Rev. Carl Benedict officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include her husband, Jere “Ragman” Copeland; sons, Todd Sanders and Scotty Sanders; siblings, Miriam Hoyt, James “Jimmy” Simpler, Julia Gauntt and Keith Moore; four grandchildren, Garrett Sanders (Megan), Logan Sanders, Gunnar Sanders and Trice Sanders; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jaxon and Weston Sanders and several nieces and nephews.

She was born in Valley on Nov. 25, 1943, and was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and is now rejoicing with the angels in Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Baptist Church Building Fund, 600 River Rd., Valley, Alabama 36854.

