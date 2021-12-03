Mrs. Rudene Aaron McCoy, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her home in Lanett.

Rudene was born Dec. 21, 1928, in Chambers County, the oldest child of the late L. L. Aaron and Ruby Oliver Aaron.

She was a proud graduate of Lanett High School and the Piedmont Hospital School of Nursing.She earned her B.S. degree in nursing from the University of Georgia.

Rudene had a distinguished career as a registered nurse. She began her nursing career at Valley Hospital in West Point as a surgery nurse before moving to Lanier Memorial Hospital, where she was instrumental in establishing its first I.C.U. Further, she was mentored by renowned cardiologist, Dr. Robert Copeland, and served as his chief cardiac nurse for over 30 years. Based on her outstanding patient care, she was named Chambers County Nurse of the Year and received numerous accolades from the Georgia Heart Clinic.

In addition to her profession, Rudene was devout in her support of her family, church, and the City of Lanett. She is a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church of Lanett, where she taught Sunday school, served as president of the U.M.W. on the Administrative Board, and was named Woman of the Year. Rudene also co-chaired the Centennial Committee that planned and prepared the City of Lanett’s 100-year celebration in 1995. Rudene has been referred to as both First Lady and First Mother of the City of Lanett.

Rudene was predeceased in death by the love of her life, her husband, Claud E. (Pete) McCoy, Sr., her parents, and her brother, Charles Oliver Aaron.

She is survived by her children, Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr. (Cathy), Valerie M. Kambeitz and Kyle McCoy; five grandchildren, Meredith M. Fink (Danny), Merrielle M. Key (Jake), Mallorie McCoy, Peter Kambeitz, and Caroline Kambeitz; three great-grandchildren, Daisy Fink, Sophie Key, and Dyson McCoy Fink; special family members, Aivis Tumovs and Diana T. Kendrick (Chad) and sister-in-law, Shirley A. Aaron.

The family appreciates so much the meaningful visits by Rev. Michael Stiggers and Rudene’s devoted caregivers, Linda H. Gauntt, Gogi Jones, Rainnessia Stiggers, Jacobie Dardy, Mary Brown McClendon, Rajeeni Brooks, Chantrese Gilliam, and Danielle Jackson.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at 3 p.m. EST at the First United Methodist Church of Lanett with Rev. Russell Williams officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the service hour.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Lanett.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton.

For online condolences, please visit www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.