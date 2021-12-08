Mrs. Velma Louise Keeble, 96, a former resident of Valley, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at her home in Fyffe, Alabama. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. EST or 1:30 p.m. CST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home with her son, Brother Michael Keeble, officiating. Interment will follow in Fairfax Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. EST or 12:30 p.m. CST until the service hour at the funeral home.

Survivors include her children, Porter Keeble and Michael Keeble (Kellie); grandchildren, Victoria Sims (Kevin), Suni Lynn Sullivan, Patricia Lauderdale (Kevin), Alison Lamb (Brian), Elizabeth Murphy (Quincy), Brett McCoy (Ivy), Matthew McCoy, Carla Grainger, Charles Gauntt and many great and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Porter Owen Keeble, Sr.; parents, Robert and Ida Pruitt; son, Rodney Keeble; daughter, Sandra Keeble Pace; daughter-in-law, Nita Keeble; grandson, Dustin Keeble; granddaughter, Caryn Gauntt; and all of her siblings.

Mrs. Keeble was born in Roanoke, Alabama on Nov. 19, 1925. She had a great love for her Lord and Saviour, her family and friends. She loved to crochet and make her fleece blankets to share with everyone. She even made one for President Trump and Vice President Pence and was so excited when they sent the acknowledgment that they received them and appreciated her support for her county. She also loved gardening, canning, cooking and fishing.

Flowers will be graciously accepted, or the family requests that you make memorial donations in her memory to the Asbury United Methodist Church, 3205 Asbury Road, Albertville, Alabama 35951.

Please visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Keeble, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.