Mrs. Vicky Taft Collier, 57, of Lanett died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange.

Vicky was born in Franklin, Georgia Nov. 22, 1964, to the late Billy Ray Taft and the late JoAnn Roberts Taft. She was a member of the Grace and Mercy Baptist Church in Roanoke, Alabama and was retired from Duracell.

Funeral services will be held at Jeff Jones Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. CT or noon ET with burial to follow at the Bethany Lime Church Cemetery in Roanoke, Alabama with the Rev. Charlie Whaley and the Rev. Jerry Davis officiating.

Vicky is survived by her husband, David Collier of Lanett; sister, Nicki (Shane) Taylor of Wadley, Alabama; four nieces and several great nieces and nephews; father-in-law, Dave (Wanda) Collier of Lanett; mother-in-law, Sandra Wade of Roanoke, Alabama; brothers-in-law Jamie (Kathie) Collier of Lanett and Cole Collier of Lanett and sisters-in-law Christina, Alyssa and Lily Collier of Lanett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Angela Taft and her grandparents.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.