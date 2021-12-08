Nancy Washington Ashe, 76, of Callahan, Florida passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Whitesville Methodist Cemetery with Rev. Charles Mitchell officiating.

Nancy was born June 15, 1945, in West Point, the daughter of Aubrey Washington and Martha Fort Washington. She graduated from Valley (Alabama) High School, Montevallo College and Auburn University. Upon the completion of her education, she moved to Callahan, Florida in 1972 where she was a media specialist at West Nassau High School until her retirement in 2008. Her professional affiliations included the National Education Association, the Florida Association for Media Specialists, Alpha Delta Kappa and the Nassau County Retired Educators. During her retirement, Nancy volunteered at West Nassau’s media center.

Nancy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Callahan and served faithfully on the financial accounting committee.

Nancy cared deeply about her family, friends and the community and was always willing to help those in need. Nancy loved to travel and experience our world. She protected our environment through recycling, which was a cause she practiced and promoted. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her – our community has lost a servant.

Nancy is survived by her sister, Helen Cook (Tom) of Cataula, Georgia; her brother, Larry Washington (Brenda) of Whitesville, Georgia; a special friend, Jon Birkhold of Glenmont, Ohio; three nieces, Lisa Coppenbarger (Chris) of Cataula, Laurie Coon (Brian) of Lanett and Jennifer Gazda (Justin) of Pine Mountain Valley, Georgia; one nephew, Kenneth Washington (Elizabeth) of Valley and eight great nieces and nephews.

Cox Funeral Home in Hamilton, Georgia is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave online condolences at www.coxfh.com.