Patricia Oliver, age 87, of Lanett passed away on Dec. 29, 2021, in Cumming, Georgia.

Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Lanett Congregational Christian Church with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. EST. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. EST with a private family burial following the service.

A full obituary will follow at a later date.

For online condolences, please visit www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services of Lanett.