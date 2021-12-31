Reed Foundation sponsoring ‘Jumping into 2022’ party for kids

Looking for a fun way to bring in the new year with your kids? A nonprofit organization in the making, The Reed Foundation, is sponsoring a free “Jumping into 2022” new year party for kids ages three to 15 at Jump for Joy Family Fun Center in Lanett. The party will be on Friday, Dec. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Masks will be required, and snacks will be served.

Jump for Joy Family Fun Center has an indoor inflatable playground, an arcade, a toddler area, and concessions. Admission to Jump for Joy Family Fun Center normally costs $9 for ages five and up and $6 for ages four and under.

Rev. John Frederick Jr., executive director of The Reed Foundation, said the nonprofit organization will officially launch on Jan. 1. It was founded by Cameron Reed, a graduate of Lanett High School who is now the equipment administrative assistant for the Chicago Bears. Frederick said Reed is paying for Jumping into 2022 out of his own pocket.

“He had a vision that he wanted to be able to serve the tri-city area — Valley, Lanett and West Point,” Frederick said. “His main objective is to serve and show love and peace.”

Frederick said the organization will help address many different community needs such as helping seniors get their medications, helping seniors with their yards, mentoring youth, picking up trash, and doing workshops on how churches can play a role in the community.

“Even though we are living in some dangerous times due to the pandemic and all of the things that [are] going on in our community — all of the killings and nonsense in our community — God has commissioned us to be a light in the community,” Frederick said. “So on this event, we would like to let the kids be able to be kids. But at the same time, we want our kids to be safe by being protected from this deadly virus … we are doing this to show love to our kids.”

The Reed Foundation will be located at 501 1st Street in the Woody & Associates building in Lanett.

Jump for Joy Family Fun Center will be closed on New Year’s Day and open on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Ordinarily, it is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from noon until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed on Mondays and Wednesdays.