Ret. Chief Petty Officer Ocie Coulter, Jr., age 75, of Cusseta, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

He was born in Langdale, Alabama on Oct. 26, 1946, to the late Ocie Heflen Coulter and Velma Europa Nichols Coulter. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jeffery Coulter and Haggar Coulter; son, Christopher Brian Coulter and grandson, David Scott Coulter.

He and his wife, Frances, attended Beulah Baptist Church.

Ret. Chief Petty Officer Ocie Coulter, Jr. enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served our nation for 27 years until his retirement. He served in the Vietnam War and was an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate who trained in Aircraft Handling (ABH), ensuring smooth launches and recovery operations by carefully directing the movement of all aircraft. He was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Fourth Navy Good Conduct Award, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and the Vietnam Service Medal.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, camping, yardwork and Alabama football.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Coulter; sister, Virginia Elliott (Donald); brother, Darrel Coulter; son, Kevin Coulter (Heather); grandchildren, Harrison Coulter and Abbi Coulter, Madison Coulter and Kenzie; grandchildren, Kelsey Tyree and Michael Tyree, III, Theron Coulter and Kimberly Coulter; son, David Coulter (Sandi); grandchildren, Savannah Coulter; son, Jason Coulter; daughter, Alesha Coulter and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Coulter, David Coulter, Jason Coulter, Harrison Coulter, Cannon Sloan and Winston Clayton.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Coulter and David Scott Coulter.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel will interment following in Johnson Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Mitchell Smith will be officiating. His family will be receiving friends Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. EST until 8 p.m. EST.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in the memory of David Scott Coulter to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, JDRF – Type 1 Diabetes Research Funding and Advocacy, National Director of Planned Giving, JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, New York 10281.

Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of Ocie or to light a remembrance candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.