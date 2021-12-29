Some services closed New Year’s Day

Published 11:00 am Wednesday, December 29, 2021

By Cole Trahan

Some city services in West Point, Lanett, Valley, and LaFayette will be affected by New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day this week.

West Point’s city offices, including its police office, will be closed all day on Monday, Jan. 3. Garbage pickup in West Point will still take place on Friday.

Valley City Hall as well as the police administrative office will be closed on Friday. Garbage pickup in Valley should not be affected by the holiday, according to Allison Bassett of Planning & Development/Environmental Services.

Lanett City Hall and the Lanett Police Department office will be closed on Friday.

Amwaste, which collects garbage in Lanett, says that if a collection day is before a holiday, including New Year’s Day, service days will not be affected.

LaFayette city hall and the LaFayette Police Department office will be closed on Friday. LaFayette city hall said it had not heard anything about garbage pickup being affected by the holiday.

Fire and law enforcement services will remain operational throughout the week. Post Office locations nationwide will be open on Friday and closed on Saturday.

More News

2021 sports in review Part 1: A look back at the first half of 2021

Troup County plans for 2.5% pay raise

2021 in Review Part 2: A look at March, April and May

Longtime City of Lanett employee retiring

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events