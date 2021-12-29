Some services closed New Year’s Day

Some city services in West Point, Lanett, Valley, and LaFayette will be affected by New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day this week.

West Point’s city offices, including its police office, will be closed all day on Monday, Jan. 3. Garbage pickup in West Point will still take place on Friday.

Valley City Hall as well as the police administrative office will be closed on Friday. Garbage pickup in Valley should not be affected by the holiday, according to Allison Bassett of Planning & Development/Environmental Services.

Lanett City Hall and the Lanett Police Department office will be closed on Friday.

Amwaste, which collects garbage in Lanett, says that if a collection day is before a holiday, including New Year’s Day, service days will not be affected.

LaFayette city hall and the LaFayette Police Department office will be closed on Friday. LaFayette city hall said it had not heard anything about garbage pickup being affected by the holiday.

Fire and law enforcement services will remain operational throughout the week. Post Office locations nationwide will be open on Friday and closed on Saturday.