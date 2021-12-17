Students at Inspire Academy help provide meals

Special to the Times

LAFAYETTE – The Future Farmers of America chapter at Inspire Academy recently partnered with Chambers County Young Farmers to provide meals for nearly 60 local families during the holiday season, according to a news release from Chambers County School District.

“FFA members spent the month of November collecting non-perishable food items to make meal kits,” said agriscience instructor Jordan Harris. “Rather than doing a traditional food drive, specific items were collected to make holiday meals intended to feed families of four.”

The project was originally called “Thanksgiving in a Bag,” designed to feed twenty families for Thanksgiving. However, the effort exceeded initial goals, allowing more people to be served through Christmas.

“Chambers County Young Farmers, comprised of members from the Chambers County Farmers Federation between the ages of 18 and 35, collaborated with our students to provide hams and turkeys to complete the meals,” Harris said. “This was a wonderful opportunity for our kids at Inspire Academy to work with representatives from the local agricultural industries who are active leaders in our community.”