The Skatin’ Rink holding Christmas, New Year’s Eve parties

Have an ugly Christmas sweater lying around? It may come in handy if you wear it to The Skatin’ Rink in Valley during their ugly Christmas sweater skate party on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST. By entering The Skatin’ Rink’s sweater contest, guests will have a chance to win two free admission tickets to The Skatin’ Rink’s 2022 New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. EST.

At the Christmas party, holiday music will be played all night, and each paid admission ticket will come with free popcorn and cookies. Admission will cost $10, which covers renting skates, or $8 for those who bring their own skates.

For the New Year’s Eve party, The Skatin’ Rink will charge an admission fee of $15 for anyone who plans to skate.

“The parents won’t have to pay to get into this one to watch their kids if they want to,” said Carmen Turnham, co-owner of The Skatin’ Rink. “But if they want to skate, they will have to pay.”

Party favors will be given out, and guests will watch the new year ball drop on a large screen.

“And then, we also make a skate,” Turnham said. “It’s got little mirrors all over it, so we’ll do our own little mirror drop, our mirror ball skate drop. And then, we’ll pop confetti all over them when it hits midnight.”

Turnham said that due to inflation, there won’t be door prizes for the Christmas party or New Year’s Eve party.

“We’re fighting to keep our prices down on everything else,” she said. “The admission rates and concession stand, we’re trying to keep those down, so they can still afford to come.”

Skating games will be played at both parties.

If you are looking for Christmas gift ideas, The Skatin’ Rink is selling gift certificates. They can be for any amount. Turnham said they usually expire after a year.

The Skatin’ Rink will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25. On Jan. 1, it will be closed during its noon to 4 p.m. session and open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.