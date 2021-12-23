Two injured in shooting in Valley

Thursday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department were called to building E of the Ten Oaks Apartments, located in the 2900 block of 19th Place, in reference to an argument with shots fired, according to a Valley Police Department press release.

Upon arrival, officers found Joshua Dirk Sprayberry, 46, of Lanett, outside the apartment. Sprayberry had been shot four times. He told officers that his daughter, Jas’mien Samone Martin, 23 of Valley, had also been shot and had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Sprayberry said he had come to his daughter’s apartment because she and her boyfriend, Terrance Keegan Alexander, 27, of Valley, were arguing. At some point after he confronted Alexander, Sprayberry and Alexander allegedly pulled out weapons and started shooting. Sprayberry was shot four times and Martin was shot once.

Sprayberry was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was treated and released. Martin, who was taken to EAMC-Lanier by Alexander, was transferred to EAMC-Opelika where she underwent surgery.

Valley investigators recovered two weapons and several shell casings from the scene. This case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this case should call the Valley Police Department Investigations Division at (334) 756-5200.