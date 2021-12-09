Valley arrest reports for Dec. 10

Published 3:30 pm Thursday, December 9, 2021

By Staff Reports

Brandee Nichole Carroll Berry, 39 of Valley, charged with Driving Under the influence

Frank Alvin Ray, 52 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Criminal Trespass 3rd

Gracee Lynn Smith, 18 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Obstruction of Governmental Operations and Resisting Arrest

Ashley Nichole Spivey, 50 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd

Brantley Wayne Luck, 30 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended and Switched Tag

