Valley arrest reports for Dec. 14
Published 3:45 pm Monday, December 13, 2021
Ryan Lamar Chestnut, 20 of Charlotte, NC, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Driving Under the Influence
Anthony Dwayne Black, 43 of Valley, charged with Terrorist Threats and Public Intoxication
John Calvin Wesberry, 32 of Valley, charged with Public Intoxication
Onaje Jackson, 18 of Valley, charged with Terrorist Threats
Shadava Lajoyce Jackson, 38 of Valley, charged with Harassing Communications
Brandy Nicole Love, 28 of Valley, charged with Using False Name and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Erica Rena Thornhill, 34 of Lanett, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Carderius Paederekius Harper, 28 of Lagrange, charged with Fugitive from Justice
James Allan Parrish, 40 of Notasulga, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended