Valley arrest reports for Dec. 14

Ryan Lamar Chestnut, 20 of Charlotte, NC, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Driving Under the Influence

Anthony Dwayne Black, 43 of Valley, charged with Terrorist Threats and Public Intoxication

John Calvin Wesberry, 32 of Valley, charged with Public Intoxication

Onaje Jackson, 18 of Valley, charged with Terrorist Threats

Shadava Lajoyce Jackson, 38 of Valley, charged with Harassing Communications

Brandy Nicole Love, 28 of Valley, charged with Using False Name and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Erica Rena Thornhill, 34 of Lanett, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Carderius Paederekius Harper, 28 of Lagrange, charged with Fugitive from Justice

James Allan Parrish, 40 of Notasulga, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended