Valley arrest reports for Dec. 15
Published 2:52 pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Raven Alexandria Prestridge, 37 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Failure to Display Insurance and Speeding
Steven Douglas Henson, 52 of Talledega, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Donald Eugene Bolt, 39 of Anniston, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Connie Lynn Arrington, 36 of Roanoke, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of Marijuana 1st
Kentravious Torion Holstick, 21 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd