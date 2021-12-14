Valley arrest reports for Dec. 15

Raven Alexandria Prestridge, 37 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Failure to Display Insurance and Speeding

Steven Douglas Henson, 52 of Talledega, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Donald Eugene Bolt, 39 of Anniston, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Connie Lynn Arrington, 36 of Roanoke, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of Marijuana 1st

Kentravious Torion Holstick, 21 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd