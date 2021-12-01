Valley arrest reports for Dec. 2
Published 5:24 pm Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Csondria Antrece Washington, 28 of Lanett, charged with Harassment
Jamie Ellen Humphrey, 59 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Consaylo La Tarsa Glaze, 47 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Tampering with Physical Evidence
Jason Curtis Foster, 49 of West Point, charged with Failure to Appear-Theft of Property 4th
Terry Evans, 65 of Lanett, charged with Obstruction of Governmental Operations and Resisting Arrest
Timothy Michael Ussery, 43 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance