Valley arrest reports for Dec. 21
Published 5:39 pm Monday, December 20, 2021
Nelson Remberto Garcia, 43 of Lagrange, charged with Fugitive From Justice (Troup County, Ga., Burglary 1st)
Wesley Allen Luck, 33 of Cusseta, charged with Failure to Appear-Expired TagRobert Render, 43 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving Under the Influence
April Michelle Bennett, 42 of Valley, charged with Harassment
Amanda Michele Thornton, 38 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Obstructing Governmental Operations, Resisting Arrest, Driving While Revoked, Failure to Register Vehicle, Open Container, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injuries
Shanna Dee Valenzuela, 43 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Speeding
Garrett Allen Perrin, 38 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Allison Bailey Colley, 22 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Tymichael Antonio Mitchell, 31 of Valley, charged with Possession of Controlled Substance
Jacob Lake Landreth, 27 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Pay-Youthful Offender