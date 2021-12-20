Valley arrest reports for Dec. 21

Nelson Remberto Garcia, 43 of Lagrange, charged with Fugitive From Justice (Troup County, Ga., Burglary 1st)

Wesley Allen Luck, 33 of Cusseta, charged with Failure to Appear-Expired TagRobert Render, 43 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving Under the Influence

April Michelle Bennett, 42 of Valley, charged with Harassment

Amanda Michele Thornton, 38 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Obstructing Governmental Operations, Resisting Arrest, Driving While Revoked, Failure to Register Vehicle, Open Container, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injuries

Shanna Dee Valenzuela, 43 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Speeding

Garrett Allen Perrin, 38 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Allison Bailey Colley, 22 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tymichael Antonio Mitchell, 31 of Valley, charged with Possession of Controlled Substance

Jacob Lake Landreth, 27 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Pay-Youthful Offender