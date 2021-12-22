Valley arrest reports for Dec. 23

Published 4:07 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021

By Staff Reports

William Eric Watson, 38 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Pay-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Steven Daniel Eiland, 56 of Phenix City, charged with Failure to Pay-Receiving Stolen Property 3rd

Victoria Deloach Morris, 45 of Forsyth, GA, charged with Failure to Appear-Public Intoxication

Bryant Kelly Pope, 42 of Cusseta, charged with Failure to Appear-Expired Tag

John Irby Hudson, 42 of Valley, charged with Harassing Communications

Tamarquez Avuntai Gilliam, 29 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Operating Vehicle without Insurance

More Police Reports

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for Dec. 23

Lanett arrest report for Dec. 23

Valley incident reports for Dec. 23

Lanett arrest reports for Dec. 22

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events