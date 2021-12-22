Valley arrest reports for Dec. 23

William Eric Watson, 38 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Pay-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Steven Daniel Eiland, 56 of Phenix City, charged with Failure to Pay-Receiving Stolen Property 3rd

Victoria Deloach Morris, 45 of Forsyth, GA, charged with Failure to Appear-Public Intoxication

Bryant Kelly Pope, 42 of Cusseta, charged with Failure to Appear-Expired Tag

John Irby Hudson, 42 of Valley, charged with Harassing Communications

Tamarquez Avuntai Gilliam, 29 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Operating Vehicle without Insurance