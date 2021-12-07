Valley arrest reports for Dec. 7
Published 7:08 pm Monday, December 6, 2021
Craig Stanley Gregory, 33 of Opelika, charged with Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct
Rachel Marie Procter, 41 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd and Resisting Arrest
William Christopher Brandon Hill, 43 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Public Intoxication
Amber Zechariah Daniel, 23 of Lafayette, charged with Failure to Pay-Following too Close
Dustin Blane Coker, 40 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st
Erica Leigh Jones, 31 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Failure to Wear Safety Belt
Kelsii Elizabeth Newton Weston, 21 of Opelika, charged with Theft of Property 4th
Alexavier Dajour Rivers, 22 of Valley, charged with Obstruction of Governmental Operations
Brittany Nichole Johnson, 32 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest