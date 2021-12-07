Valley arrest reports for Dec. 7

Craig Stanley Gregory, 33 of Opelika, charged with Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct

Rachel Marie Procter, 41 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd and Resisting Arrest

William Christopher Brandon Hill, 43 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Public Intoxication

Amber Zechariah Daniel, 23 of Lafayette, charged with Failure to Pay-Following too Close

Dustin Blane Coker, 40 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st

Erica Leigh Jones, 31 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Failure to Wear Safety Belt

Kelsii Elizabeth Newton Weston, 21 of Opelika, charged with Theft of Property 4th

Alexavier Dajour Rivers, 22 of Valley, charged with Obstruction of Governmental Operations

Brittany Nichole Johnson, 32 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest