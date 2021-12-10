Valley incident reports for Dec. 11

Report of a Terroristic Threat in the 500 block of US Highway 29

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Galaxy Bud Pro, Galaxy Bud 2, Apple Airpods) in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 4th (Laptop Computer) in the 700 block of Lake Placid Loop

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Theft of Property 1st (2017 Jeep Wrangler) in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Case of Beer) in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (US Currency) in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue