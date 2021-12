Report of a Harassment in the 3300 block of US Highway 29

Report of Property Damage in the area of Fob James Drive and 20th Avenue

Report of a Stolen Vehicle Recovery (stolen from Lagrange) in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Theft of Property 2nd (Medication) in the 80 block of Trammell Avenue

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 100 block of Denna Drive