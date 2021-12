Report of Animals at Large in the 200 block of Morgan Street

Report of Terroristic Threats in the 1100 block of Towel Avenue

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd in the 4300 block of County Road 388

Report of a Criminal Mischief 2nd in the 1100 block of Foster Circle

Report of a Criminal Trespass 3rd in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue

Report of Property Damage in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue