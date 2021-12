Report of a Theft of Property 2nd (Ruger .22 pistol and an iPhone SE) in the 200 block of Morgan Street

Report of a Theft of Property 1st (Household items) in the 7500 block of School Street

Report of Property Damage in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassing Communications) in the 3300 block of Columbus Road