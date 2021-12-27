Valley incident reports for Dec. 28

Published 2:33 pm Monday, December 27, 2021

By Staff Reports

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Bank Card) in the 2400 block of 34th Street
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Currency) in the 1100 block of County Road 327
Report of a Harassment in the 5500 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 2nd (Firearm) in the 5300 block of 19th Avenue
Report of a Violation of a Court Order and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 20 block of Fob James Drive
Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 1st (Outboard Motor and bicycles) in the 2600 block of 19th Avenue
Report of a Theft of Lost Property 4th (Clothing) in the 400 block of Lake Placid Loop
Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) in the 2000 block of 40th Street
Report of a Property Damage in the area of 20th Avenue and Cleveland Road
Report of a Harassment in the 2200 block of 40th Street
Report of a Harassment in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Harassing Communications in the 3000 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Theft of Property 1st (2003 Toyota Matrix) in the 2000 block of 40th Street
Report of Carrying a Pistol without a Permit in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) and a Theft of Property 1st (White 2013 Honda Accord)
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Currency and Credit Card) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

