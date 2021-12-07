Valley incident reports for Dec. 7

Report of an Identity Theft and an Attempted Theft of Property 1st (Currency) in the 600 block of Fob James Drive

Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 4th (Currency and Debit Cards) in the 2300 block of 19th Place

Report of a Burglary 3rd, Domestic Violence 3rd (Criminal Mischief 3rd), and a Theft of Property 4th (Television and Space Heater) in the 200 block of Stanfield Road

Report of an Identity Theft in the 700 block of River Road

Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 4th (Currency) in the 1800 block of 19th Court

Report of an Assault 3rd in the 1700 block of 43rd Street

Report of a Harassment and an Impersonating a Police Officer in the area of 32nd Place and 29th Boulevard

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 1400 block of County Road 500

Report of a Theft of Property 2nd (two Handguns) in the 200 block of Pine Street

Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the in the 2900 block of 19th Place

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Assault 3rd) in the 200 block of Jarrett Street

Report of a Theft of Property 2nd (Catalytic Converters) in the 6300 block of Fairfax Bypass