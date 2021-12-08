Valley incident reports for Dec. 8
Published 6:24 pm Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Currency) in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Theft of Services in the 7700 block of School Street
Report of a Duty to Give Information and Render Aid in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue
Report of an Attempted Burglary 3rd in the 200 block of Johnson Street
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Currency) in the 3400 block of 20th Avenue
Report of an Identity Theft in the 1100 block of County Road 189
Report of a Criminal Mischief 2nd in the 2400 block of 61st Street
Report of a Identity Theft in the 2500 block of 14th Avenue