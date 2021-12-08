Valley incident reports for Dec. 8

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Currency) in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Theft of Services in the 7700 block of School Street

Report of a Duty to Give Information and Render Aid in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue

Report of an Attempted Burglary 3rd in the 200 block of Johnson Street

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Currency) in the 3400 block of 20th Avenue

Report of an Identity Theft in the 1100 block of County Road 189

Report of a Criminal Mischief 2nd in the 2400 block of 61st Street

Report of a Identity Theft in the 2500 block of 14th Avenue