Valley police officer arrested for domestic violence

Officer Patrick Clay Tucker, 43, of the Valley Police Department has been charged with third-degree domestic violence, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested by the Auburn Police Department and released from the Lee County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds said Tucker turned himself in on Dec. 12 has been placed on administrative leave until the matter is resolved.

“Officer Tucker will be afforded a plea date and a trial,” Reynolds said. “The verdict of his trial will determine what actions we’ll take.”