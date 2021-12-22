Valley sells land off land off Fob James Drive

VALLEY — The City of Valley has sold some land off Fob James Drive that could lead to commercial development. At Monday’s council meeting, an ordinance was approved to sell a 3.8 acre-site next to the Waffle House to I-85 Properties, LLC for $175,000.

Earlier this year, the city had purchased the property from another party and had been holding it until approached by someone interested in having it developed into a new business or businesses.

While the council approved one sale on Monday, it rescinded another one. The sale of some property off Greenberry Circle to Isaac Robinson has been rescinded due to lack of payment.

Robinson had earlier offered $4,500 for the land. The city accepted that offer, but Robinson failed to pay on time.

William and Bertha Fox had asked to be on the agenda to discuss some property on 34th Street.

In a letter to the city clerk, the Foxes objected to a finding that the structure located at 2404 34th Street was dilapidated. They maintained that they had been making repairs to the property, cutting the grass and taking care of the site. They claimed to have before-and-after pictures showing the progress that had been made. They said they had a work plan and would have it completed within the 45 days allowed.

In a consent agenda item, the city denied a claim made against the city by Orlando Jennings.

Mayor Leonard Riley said city hall would be closed on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 for the Christmas holidays and on Friday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s Day.

The next council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. EST on Monday, Jan. 10.