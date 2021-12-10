Victor Morris Winston, the son of the late John T. Winston and Ardell Winston, was born on July 17, 1955, in West Point. He departed this life on Dec. 5, 2021, at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia.

Victor accepted Christ as a preteen and united with Emanuel Chapel C M E Church under the pastorage of Rev E. L. Mahone. There he thrived as a true C M E member and faithfully attended church and Sunday school all throughout his school years.

Victor was a product of the West Point City School System, where he was a member of the graduating class of 1973. While there, he was a trombone player in the marching band and enjoyed various other activities. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. After the military, he moved to Atlanta and enrolled at Atlanta Technical College where he earned a degree in auto diesel mechanics. This degree led to a new career with the civil service at Fort Gillem, Georgia.

He eventually ventured out, purchased a rig, and became an independent long distance truck driver. With his searching complete, he began to fully enjoy life by traveling in his own personal vehicle to various other places on the east coast. Family and good friends were very important to Victor, for he was a “people person” who truly enjoyed life to the fullest.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers,William and Dexter Winston.

Cherishing his memories are: brother, Thomas Winston of College Park, Georgia; sisters, Terry Winston Bonner of Jonesboro, Georgia and Valerie (John) Tatum of Detroit; special nephews, Dr. Charles (Angelica) King of Albany, Georgia and Corbin King of Tallahassee; special niece, Tara (Alford) Bell of Lanham, Maryland; special cousins, Forrest Johnson, Roger Potts and Alfred Hall and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Winston will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST in the Marseilles Cemetery with Rev. Lindsey Napier, Jr. as eulogist and Ms. Elizabeth McCord, Rev. Charles Trammell and Rev. Christopher Johnson assisting.

Public viewing will be on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

Final arrangements entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary.