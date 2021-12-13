Funeral services for Virginia Larue Duffie, age 77, of LaFayette were held on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel with Rev. Benny Yates officiating. Burial followed at Daviston Cemetery.

Mrs. Duffie passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at her residence.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Harold Duffie of LaFayette; five sons, Anthony Duffie (Sherry) of Valley, Michael Duffie (Ragene) of West Point, Jeffery Duffie of Daviston, Alabama, Spencer Duffie of Fredonia and Matthew Duffie (Kim) of Roanoke; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and one brother, Thomas Blankenship of Daviston, Alabama.

A Tallapoosa County native, Mrs. Duffie was born on April 25, 1944, the daughter of Henry and Mary Cathrine Harris Blankenship. She worked as a seamstress for Russell Athletic in LaFayette. Mrs. Duffie was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter-in-law, Tina Duffie.

