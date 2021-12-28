William Charles “Sonny” Kitchens Jr., age 69, of Lanett passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. He was born Aug. 12, 1952, in Fort Benning, Georgia, to the late William Charles and JoAnn (McClenny) Kitchens.

Sonny was raised in Lanett where he graduated from Lanett High School, Class of “70.” After high school, he attended Troy State University and then enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. Sonny completed not only his degree from Troy State but attained two master’s degrees while in the Air Force. During his service, he was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant and received numerous certificates and commendations. Once his term of service ended, Sonny spent the majority of his career as director of human resources for numerous manufacturing facilities throughout the states of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, ultimately retiring to his home state of Alabama.

Sonny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Curtis and Mary Kitchens; aunts and uncles, Forrest and Burnese Wyatt, Ralph and Feilon Thomas and Grady and Carolyn Johnson. Surviving are his children, Pamela Mae Kitchens Gross (and husband, Leo) of Auburn and Jon Curtis Kitchens of Lanett; sister, Karol Kitchens Prickett and husband Charlie of Dothan; and loving cousins, Patsy McKenzie, Randall Wyatt, Nancy Rozier and Jerry Ward.

He shared a lifetime love of aviation with his father, who would take him flying in his Piper Cub plane, and building model airplanes together. He also had a strong passion for history, having taught it with a special interest in military history. But above all, he had a never-ending enthusiasm for Alabama Crimson Tide football. ROLL TIDE!!

Memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST at First Baptist Church West Point with Dr. Thomas Tucker officiating. Private graveside services will follow in Oakwood Cemetery Lanett. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. EST until service time. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.

Linville Memorial Funeral Home of Eclectic, Alabama.